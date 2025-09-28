NCDMB urges contractors to deliver quality jobs

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—A five-day workshop organized by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in collaboration with Tosdere Nigeria Limited for 40 contractors has ended in Warri, Delta State, with a call on participants to prioritize quality delivery in their projects.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, lauded the consultant, Tosdere Nigeria Limited, for engaging seasoned facilitators.

Represented by Dr. Abraham Apereseimokomo Alfred, Engr. Ogbe said the training equipped contractors with vital skills to thrive in the oil and gas sector.

“This workshop was designed to empower local contractors for economic sustainability,” he stated. “They were trained on the board’s core values, which include leadership, business excellence, and integration of host communities into the oil and gas value chain. Participants also learned about registration processes and necessary certifications to do business with the board.”

He emphasized that the NCDMB remains committed to serving as a catalyst for industrialization in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Tosdere Nigeria Limited, Chief Eugene Ikomi, urged participants to deploy the knowledge gained in their operations.

“We partnered with NCDMB to put this programme together. The contractors received top-notch training to enhance quality delivery in the sector. The benefits of the training are far-reaching, and we expect them to put this knowledge to work,” he said.

Participants expressed appreciation to NCDMB for the initiative.

Oluseson Akonbi described the training as a “total package,” noting its immense benefits, while Chief Ethel Enifome of Odunwa Nigeria Limited said the programme provided valuable insights that would improve their service delivery.

Certificates were presented to all 40 participants at the end of the workshop.