Navy dismantles six illegal refining sites in Delta

The Forward Operating Base (FOB), Escravos of the Nigerian Navy says it has deactivated six illegal refining sites in Warri South Local Government of Delta.

Navy Capt. Ikenna Okoloagu, the Commanding Officer of the FOB, Escravos, disclosed this in statement on Sunday in Warri.

Okoloagu said that the illegal refining sites were dismantled at Obodo Omadino Community.

He said that the feat was achieved in a coordinated operations between Sept. 3 and Sept. 24, following credible intelligence at Obodo Omadino Community in Delta.

The naval boss said that the exercise was in line with the ongoing Operation DELTA SANITY II.

He added that the operations aligned with the strategic directives of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ikechukwu Ogalla, to rid the maritime space of illegalities.

Okoloagu said that cumulatively, an approximate 11,550 litres of stolen crude oil were seized in the operations.

He added that the product were stored in 52 dugout pits and seven polythene sacks.

The naval boss also said that one pumping machine and about 22 yards of hose were recovered from the illegal sites.

Vanguard News