Navy celebrates success against crude oil theft

The Nigerian Navy says its ‘Operation Delta Sanity,’ operating in the Niger Delta region, has de-escalated crude oil theft, leading to an improvement in the country’s economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, made the remark at the graduation ceremony of participants of the Naval Warfare Course 9 in Calabar on Friday.

He noted that the Navy would not rest on the successes recorded so far, and charged the officers to be more diligent in their duties and arrest every form of insecurity in the nation’s maritime domain.

“We have 52 of our personnel who were trained in August 2024 and have been deployed to various oil platforms to curb crude oil theft.

“I believe that this has contributed to the continuous rise in crude oil production that has been reported in the past few months.

“Our Operation Delta Sanity has led to arrests of many criminals and also created a situation where those criminals find it difficult to conduct their operations,’’ he said.

Ogalla said that the operation had reduced the capacity of criminals to have freedom of movement in conducting their activities in the maritime domain.

He recognised the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Police, and other sister agencies, as well as well-meaning stakeholders, for their contributions in the assignments.

He said the success had helped contribute to boosting national revenues, restoring investor confidence, enhancing transparency in the oil industry, and improving national security and development.

Ogalla charged the new graduands to deploy their training to improve the nation’s security operations.

He said that the Nigerian Navy had made significant efforts to enhance its capabilities and promote professional development.

He urged the graduands to take up their responsibilities of operational-level command and leadership, stating that a great deal was expected from them.

‘’You must, therefore, bear in mind that sooner or later, you will be confronted with challenges that will test your knowledge and skills that you acquired in this college,” Ogalla stated.

The Commandant of the college, Rear Admiral Akinola Olodude, said that the training was made possible through the college’s strategic partners.

He particularly commended the European Union office in Abuja, the University of Calabar (UNICAL), the Nigerian Army and Air Force war colleges, the Nigerian Defence Academy, as well as the Republic of Cameroon for their contributions.

“These institutions facilitated some aspects of the college course curriculum and provided credible resource persons who contributed to our capacity development efforts.

“We are also fortunate to harness the depth of experience and knowledge of some senior officers, both serving and retired, who have shared their invaluable insights and expertise.

“We are indeed grateful for their continued support for the ideals of the college, appreciating also the Governments of Delta Andoni River states, the Government of Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire,’’ he said.

Olodude said they were of immense support during their study tours and operations’ visits.

The Course Co-ordinator, Capt. Suleiman Abdullahi stated that the Naval Warfare Course 9 was inaugurated in January with 30 participants from the Nigerian Navy, Sister Services, and the National Defence College.

He listed others, including international participants, comprising one commander from Ghana, a lieutenant commander from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and two commanders from Cameroon.

He said that the eight-month rigorous training covered areas such as leadership, maritime security, military strategy, theatre strategy, as well as camping.

To achieve its mandate of providing qualitative training for participants, Abdullahi said that adequate time was allocated for interaction, lectures, as well as conducting tours and exercises.

He said the college had established a strategic training partnership with the British Navy and the British military advisory training team.

Others are the Centre for Strategic Research and Studies at the National Defence College, Nigeria and the European Union Office in Nigeria.

“Some of the high points of the Naval Warfare Course 9 include an inter-agency seminar, environmental study talk to Delta state, operations’ visits to River state, and international study talk to Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire.

“Also, the participants participated in the fifth edition of the joint operations exercise, named Exercise Skylock 2025, held in Abuja, in conjunction with the National Defence College.

“During the conduct of Naval Warfare Course 9, the participants were subjected to written works, oral examinations, and exercises.

He said that their conduct, attitude, confidence, presence of mind, as well as leadership qualities and military bearing, were generally assessed and the same reflected in their individual reports.

He announced that all 30 participants successfully completed the three terms of the programme and also successfully defended their individual research projects.

While commending the graduates, Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River reiterated the state’s commitment to continually support the Navy as a littoral state.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Peter Odey, the governor noted that the peace enjoyed by the state in its waterways was largely due to the efforts of the Nigerian Navy.

He said the Navy’s proactive engagements assisted in cutting off the escape route, which was previously exploited by kidnappers, and restored a sense of safety and confidence among the people.

“We are committed to strengthening our collaboration with the Navy and our security agencies in promoting safety, investment, and development across our coastal communities.

“I wish to inform the Chief of Staff that Cross River State remains a willing and welcoming partner in all efforts to secure our nation.

“We are committed to promoting excellence in military education. Congratulations once again to the graduates,” Otu said.

