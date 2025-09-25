Most popular online games in Nigeria

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Online mobile gaming in Nigeria has rapidly evolved into a multi-million-naira industry, captivating the country’s youth and becoming one of the leading forms of digital entertainment.

With increasing smartphone penetration, cheaper data plans, and a growing appetite for competitive and social gaming, more young Nigerians are turning to mobile games not just for fun, but for community and competition.

Read Also: 5 Best New Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos Of 2025

From adrenaline-pumping battle royales to immersive football simulations, the Nigerian gaming landscape in 2025 is both diverse and fiercely competitive. According to recent user analytics, a few titles have emerged as clear favourites among local players.

eFootball

Formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), eFootball has cemented its place as one of Nigeria’s most beloved sports games. Developed by Konami, the mobile version of this classic title boasts over 16 million monthly active users globally.

In Nigeria, the game maintains a dedicated user base of 10,000 to 20,000 monthly players, with youths logging on daily to compete in local and international matches.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) continues to ride the wave of its console legacy, offering players a gritty, realistic combat experience. With extensive multiplayer modes and cutting-edge graphics, it remains a strong contender in Nigeria’s online shooter scene.

According to Sensor Tower data, CODM averages 34,000 weekly active users in Nigeria, despite its higher device requirements.

PUBG Mobile

Regarded as the king of mobile battle royale games, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile enjoys a massive following in Nigeria. Its large-scale maps and strategic gameplay have kept it ahead in the shooter genre.

The game records approximately 59,000 weekly active users in Nigeria, beating its competitors in overall session times and in-game engagement.

Roblox

While not a traditional game, Roblox has emerged as a sleeper hit among Nigerian youth. The platform offers thousands of mini-games created by users worldwide, encouraging creativity and social interaction.

Despite its simple graphics, Roblox boasts an impressive 98,000 weekly active Nigerian users, especially among teenagers and young adults.

Free Fire

Easily the most accessible and widely played game in the country, Garena’s Free Fire dominates the mobile gaming scene with a staggering 425,000 weekly active users in Nigeria.

Its success lies in its low hardware demands, quick match format, and localised appeal. While it may not match the technical polish of its rivals, it remains unmatched in reach and engagement across all income brackets.