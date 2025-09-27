Breaking: Dangote refinery halts naira-based petrol sales

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has suspended the sale of petrol in naira, a decision that has unsettled marketers and rekindled fears of renewed pressure on fuel pricing and foreign exchange.

In a notice to customers sent via email at 6:42 pm on Friday, the refinery announced that the suspension would take effect from Sunday, September 28, 2025, blaming the move on the depletion of its crude-for-naira allocation.

The statement, signed by the Group Commercial Operations of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, was titled “Suspension of DPRP PMS Naira Sales – Effective 28th September 2025”. Customers with pending naira-based transactions were advised to seek refunds.

It read in part: “We write to inform you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has been selling petroleum products in excess of our Naira-Crude allocations and, consequently, we are unable to sustain PMS sales in Naira going forward.

“Kindly note that this suspension of Naira sales for PMS will be effective from Sunday, 28th of September, 2025. We will provide further updates regarding the resumption of supply once the situation has been resolved.

“All customers with PMS transactions in Naira who would like a refund of their current payments should formally request the processing of their refund.”

The announcement comes amid escalating disputes at the refinery, where labour unions have accused management of sacking more than 800 Nigerian workers. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria on Friday condemned the alleged move, describing it as “an unjust and insensitive corporate decision,” and warned of nationwide solidarity actions if the issue is not resolved.

The refinery’s management has since dismissed claims of mass sacking, stating that only a few persons were relieved of their duties due to sabotage.

This is not the first time the refinery has suspended naira transactions. In March 2025, it briefly halted sales of refined products in local currency, citing inadequate crude-for-naira allocations. That decision sparked concerns over the dollarisation of fuel sales and drove petrol pump prices to nearly ₦1,000 per litre.