Rooboy, Zita, Mide evicted from BBNaija Season 10

BBNaija Season 10 delivered another dramatic twist on Sunday night as three housemates: Mide, Zita, and Rooboy were evicted from the reality TV show, cutting down the number of contestants as the show races into its ultimate week.

The live eviction show, anchored by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, opened with the announcement of Mide’s eviction, marking the first exit of the night.

Shortly after, Zita was announced as the second housemate to leave.

Her eviction came just days after she received a double strike from Big Brother for a heated altercation with fellow housemate Rooboy.

The disciplinary action had already cast doubts over her chances of making it to the finale, and Sunday’s results confirmed her exit.

The drama didn’t end there. Rooboy, who had also been embroiled in the confrontation with Zita, was the third and final housemate evicted on the night.

His removal underscored Big Brother’s firm stance on discipline while also tightening the competition among the remaining housemates.

With these latest exits, only 10 contestants remain in the house, all vying for the N150 million grand prize and the prestige of being crowned the winner of BBNaija Season 10.

The show, which kicked off with 29 housemates, has now narrowed to its fiercest stage yet, with fans eagerly awaiting the finale to see who emerges victorious.

