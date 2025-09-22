Many people angry with me for embracing enemies – Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

…Vows to scuttle all attempts to split Akwa Ibom via state creation

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – GOVERNOR Umo Eno has said a lot of people are angry with him for fraternising with foes who fought against his political fortunes in Akwa Ibom State.

The governor at Sunday’s thanksgiving in Uyo kick-starting activities to mark the 38th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State creation however asked for forgiveness from those feeling offended and for those who can’t forgive to tolerate him till he leaves office as he can’t help embracing all Akwa Ibomites.

The governor further wished Akwa Ibom remains one, vowing to ensure that those pushing for split of the state in the agitation for state creation never succeeded.

He told the thanksgiving congregation, “A lot of people are angry with me. They say oh, people that fought you, you’re now greeting them. People that did this, did that. And I say if we live in a country or a state where it is ‘an eye for an eye’, we will soon all go blind.

“Let’s learn to put the past behind us, learn to be magnanimous in victory. Let’s learn to understand that all of those things (political conflicts) happened so that the glory of God, the supremacy of of God will be revealed.

“The moment we fail to understand the place of God in our lives, then we want to take on our battles. My Bible tells me the battles belong to the Lord. There is time and season for everything under the sun.

“Let’s rise above ethnicity. Rise above parochialism, above hatred, deep seated hatred. I pray the people you’re fighting with, may your children’s paths cross. May they bring selves home to you, that they want to marry selves.”

Cautioning against unending political acrimony, Eno asked, “What are we fighting for? Too much meetings. You finish holding a meeting, they start another one. People want to control structure. The moment you want to control structure in this government, you’re a suspect.

“Forgive one another. Let’s work together for the common good of our state. Every patriotic citizen should be interested in the state. That is what this unity is about. Every Akwa Ibom leader in any sphere of life is important and we will work with them, ensure we honour and respect them.”

To those campaigning for creation of Obolo state out of Akwa Ibom, Governor Eno boasted, “You will not have any other state other than Akwa Ibom. Even those struggling to split Akwa Ibom y not succeed because Akwa Ibom remains one. Am telling you now.”

“Those I’ve offended one way or the other, find it in your heart to forgive me. It is because anything that stands between me and the interest of Akwa Ibom state, I will choose interest of Akwa Ibom. So if in doing that I’ve offended you, forgive me.

“Tolerate me for a few more years, I will soon leave, then another governor will come. Note that anything that stands in the overall interest of the state, I will be on the side of the state, not on the side of an individual.”