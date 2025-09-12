Manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer intensifies

(FILES) US political activist Charlie Kirk speaks before a live interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the finale of the Tucker Carlson Live Tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 31, 2024. Right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk, a major ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead on September 10, 2025 in an apparent assassination that sparked fears of more political violence in an increasingly febrile United States. Trump confirmed on social media that Kirk, 31, had died from his injuries. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

By Nkiruka Nnorom with agency reports

A nationwide manhunt is underway for the gunman who assassinated prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a college event in Utah on Wednesday, an attack that has shocked the United States and reignited concerns over rising political violence.

Authorities said the shooter — described as a man of college age — remain at large. Investigators recovered the rifle used in the killing and a screwdriver believed to have been used to assemble or modify the weapon before the attack. Officials also found phrases linked to cultural and political issues scrawled on the firearm and ammunition, though they stressed that a motive has yet to be determined.

The FBI on Thursday released photos of the suspect and announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, urging the public to come forward with any tips.

President Donald Trump mourned Kirk as “a giant of his generation” and vowed to posthumously bestow on him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour.“Charlie was a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions,” Trump said during a ceremony marking the September 11 attacks. “We miss him deeply, but his courage and voice will live on.”

Trump, who worked closely with Kirk during both presidential campaigns, said the award ceremony would be held soon and would draw “a very big crowd” to celebrate the activist’s life. Condemnations poured in from across the political spectrum. Vice President Kamala Harris described the shooting as “deeply disturbing,” adding, “Political violence has no place in America.” Senator Bernie Sanders called the attack “horrifying” and urged unity against extremism.

Lawmakers on both sides are debating new security measures for town halls and campus events in response to the killing.

Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau warned that foreigners in the U.S. who glorify or trivialize the assassination risk losing their visas. “Violence and hatred have no place in this country,” he said, directing consular officials to monitor social media posts about the case.

Kirk’s life and legacy

Kirk, 31, co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012, building it into one of the most influential conservative youth movements in the country. From his teenage years, he was active in Republican politics, later hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, where he championed causes such as limited government, gun rights, and restrictions on immigration.

He became a key ally of Donald Trump, spearheading outreach to Generation Z voters and chairing Students for Trump in 2019. Friends and supporters have remembered him as an energetic strategist who inspired young conservatives nationwide.