Malik Abdul returns with Last Summer

By Juliet Ebirim

Rising Nigerian singer, Malik Abdul has released a new three-track project titled ‘Last Summer,’ marking his return to the music scene after his 2024 debut album ‘Sorry For The Wait’.

The release combines indigenous influences with progressive RnB sounds and explores themes of heartbreak, toxic love, and self-growth. The project opens with Fuji Garbage, an emo-pop track inspired by Ayinde Barrister and featuring MannytheMann. It continues with the lounge pop anthem Like To Party and concludes with Oroma, an RnB-pop track.

Abdul said the project was inspired by a personal experience. “I fell in love last summer, and even though it didn’t work out, the emotions from that time stayed with me. The project became my way of turning a personal story into something others can connect with, a reflection of love, loss and growth.” he said.

He added that music serves as both “a weapon and a refuge,” helping him transform personal challenges into relatable sound.

Abdul, whose previous singles include Pele, Taya, and Mariello, has been building a catalogue that reflects originality and a progressive approach to Afrobeats. He stated that his goal is to connect with audiences who want to “embrace their truth, chase their dreams, and find freedom in self-expression.”