Live TikTok streaming keeps me relevant, says Influencer realmecus

By Efe Onodjae

For fast-rising Nigerian influencer realmecus, the secret to staying relevant in today’s crowded digital space is simple: go live.

The vibrant content creator and philanthropist, who first gained attention through streaming and online talk shows, says TikTok’s live feature has become the lifeline of his career.

“Streaming and content creation gave me the platform, but live content is what keeps me connected today,” he explained in a recent chat with his followers.

Industry experts agree. A Lagos-based media analyst noted that realmecus’ trajectory reflects a bigger shift in Nigeria’s creator economy.

“His success shows how influencers are moving beyond short clips to build sustainable digital communities,” the analyst said.

A digital strategist, speaking on Pulse Tech Talk, added that live interaction is now reshaping online influence:

“The economics of live content are different. Creators like realmecus are at the centre of this change.”

Known for blending entertainment with philanthropy, realmecus is fast becoming a case study in how Nigerian digital creators adapt to evolving platforms. His rise underscores the growing power of TikTok’s live streaming, not just as a tool for visibility but as a community-building force.

As the influencer scene grows increasingly competitive, realmecus believes consistency and live engagement will keep him ahead. For now, his growing fan base suggests he may be right.