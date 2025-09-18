Lakowe Lakes, where I learned to fish

A view from the balcony of Cottage 15. Photo by Agbonkhese Oboh.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

I like fish. However, no one, nowadays, likes to teach you fishing. We rather give bits and pieces every now and then. But now that I know how to fish – at least with the hook, line and sinker. Where I learned fishing? Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate.

They are preparing for a weekend of luxury, leisure and world-class sport as Escape to The Greens, ETTG, and the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic return from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28, 2025. So, for the three days of last weekend, they let loose some select journalists into the Lakowe Lakes world where nature, man, and luxury meet – seamlessly. When we stepped out of the car to a “Welcome to Lakowe Lakes, I am Olamide, your concierge,” after several layers of security checks, it started raining. “Even rain falls differently here,” said my colleague.

Cottage 15

I was taken to Cottage 15, which looks daintily like a cake sitting on sturdy bricks. On entering, the two-bedroom affair spreads to the right and left with seductive colours and ambience. A wall of curtain pulled me, and when I parted them, a lake glittered at me. I felt like scooping water. The smart-looking porter followed my eyes, and asked: “You like fishing?” “Sure, is there a teacher?” “Yes, and there will be enough time for that. First, rest. You will enjoy your stay.”

Rest and enjoy I did. From strategically placed fresh fruit juice dispensers, to varieties of meals, to cycling, boat cruise and, yes, a massage. We almost got lost cycling. No one can blame me for getting lost in a 308-hectare spread of manicured fairways, sparkling lakes and a championship 18-hole golf course.

Then the masseur was a miracle worker. This ajebutter-looking lady did things to my bones and muscles that made me sleep off on the massage table. My colleague later told me the lady lifted him for some sessions. I would have done anything to witness the look on his wife’s face seeing her husband in the air.

And the workers act like friends and family, with a professional touch. It’s the only way to capture it. And it rubbed off on other guests. A lady with children actually served me when she saw I would stand there forever thinking of what to eat. Then I took watermelon juice. “Add milk, sir.” It was Samson, a staff. That mixture was heavenly. Samson is a graduate of Mathematics. Remember, Olamide? She is pursuing more degrees. So, this firm must be doing something right.

Just chill. Phot by Agbonkhese Oboh

Lakowe Lakes and fishing

When guests arrive for ETTG, they will be meeting a combination of home and luxury. Also, beyond the entertainment, the weekend’s centrepiece remains the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic, which has over the years attracted some of West Africa’s leading golfers. It promises heightened competition this year, with professionals and amateurs welcome to take the course.

No, I didn’t forget the fishing. After the lesson, I got down to business; set the bait in the hook, unlock the reel and swing from the side. When you swing, let go the right hand, and the line flies into the water. When the float starts bobbing, a fish is fishing. But when it sinks and resurfaces rapidly it’s hooked. Then you quickly, but firmly, pull the rod tip upward to set the hook in the fish’s mouth. Now, begin to reel it in while keeping the rod at angle 45 degrees.

There is a rule at Lakowe Lakes. If you caught a small fish, do your photoshoot and put it back. Got a big one, the kitchen will make it into any meal of your choice. Our fishing tutor already caught two small ones. But my colleague and I kept feeding the fishes – swing after swing. We reel in when we think we have something. Only to find our hooks are naked. Next thing, a few metres from where our hooks were, a big fish leaps into the air as if to say “Thanks for the meal”.

Then my hook got one, and I stared to pull it in but forgot all the lesson in the excitement of the moment. My colleague, his wife and our tutor were all screaming “You got a big one!” It remained on the hook long enough for us to see it clearly at edge of the lake, wriggling. Then it was free. And yes, it still did the leap. But this time it must be thanking its Maker for the narrow escape. But, I am very sure that one of those coming for Escape to The Greens, ETTG, and the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic will get this particular fish that broke my heart.

Vanguard News