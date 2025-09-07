Lack of sex, money dialogue leaves Nigerian girls vulnerable – Makanjuola

By Ephraim Oseji

Founder of Bridge-D-Gap Initiative, Ope Makanjuola, has expressed concern over the reluctance of Nigerian mothers to discuss sex and money with their daughters, saying the situation has left many girl children unprepared for life challenges.

Ope said it was saddening that many mothers were afraid of talking about sex and money with their daughters, leaving young girls vulnerable to social issues such as teenage pregnancy, abuse, poor relationship choices and limited career aspirations.

She, however, said to bridge this gap, the initiative launched the “Mom, Me & Money Workshop”, an impact-driven project designed to strengthen the mother-daughter bond, while equipping both with critical life skills.

She stated that the workshop would promote open dialogue about sexual and reproductive health but also introduce financial literacy, investments and economic empowerment as tools for shaping future female leaders.

She said: “So far, the workshop has reached over 1,500 mothers and daughters across Lagos, with impactful sessions held at Queens College, Ajegunle Community, ISL UNILAG, African Church Grammar School Agege, and Dansol. The tour continues with upcoming stops at IBA Community (LASU environs), Well Spring College, and Vivian Fowler Memorial College.

“Mothers are the first teachers of their children, but when they shy away from tough conversations about sex and money, they leave their daughters unprepared for the real world. This workshop is about breaking that cycle, creating safe spaces for conversations, and building stronger, more empowered women.”