KIGALI SUMMIT: Kagame decries high airfares as Flybird backs Africa’s aviation growth

Aviation company, Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, has restated commitment to growing and positioning Africa as a strong force in global business aviation.

This was just as Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, raised concerns about the high cost of air travel in Africa, saying it was a barrier to tourism and connectivity in the continent.

Speaking at the Aviation Africa Summit 2025 themed: ‘Collaborating to Unlock Africa’s Growth: How Can Africa Deliver a Sustainable Aviation Industry?’ held in Kigali, Rwanda, Kagame said Africa’s skies must be opened up to better serve citizens, businesses and the wider economy.

He also urged governments and industry leaders to collaborate to make aviation more affordable and sustainable.

Flybird, in a statement, however, said its presence at the event was an indication of its decision to collaborate and drive aviation growth across Africa.

The statement reads: “The summit, one of the continent’s largest gatherings of aviation professionals, brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and innovators from across Africa and beyond. Flybird’s exhibition stand drew significant attention as the company highlighted its aircraft management expertise, charter solutions, maintenance support, and expanding global partnerships.”

Quoting the General Manager of Flybird, Dr Tracy Wilson, the statement added: “Our participation at the Aviation Africa Summit reflects Flybird’s commitment to growth, collaboration, and positioning Africa as a strong force in global business aviation. We were delighted to engage with partners and industry stakeholders on the future of aviation in the region.

“Flybird continues to expand its footprint, with strategic initiatives focused on innovation, partnerships, and providing world-class aviation solutions to clients across Africa and internationally.”