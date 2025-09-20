JNTSCN inaugurates tasksforce in Bayelsa

…warns against extortion

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

As part of efforts to enhance safety and security standards in the transportation of goods, the National Taskforce on Trucks and Haulage Transport Safety and and Security Compliance has been inaugurated in Bayelsa State.

The inauguration which took place at the auditorium of the Ministry of Transport, Yenagoa, Bayelsa weekend, was performed by the National Executive Chairman, Joint National Transport Safety Committee of Nigeria (JNTSCN) Amb Taiwo Mogbojuri.

Speaking at the event, Amb Mogbojuri, warned members of the task force to guard against the temptation of extortion and abuse of office, describing the taskforce as an initiative that stands firmly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and emphasizes the importance of safety, security, and economic development, adding that the initiative contributes to the goals of promoting transport safety and reducing the risks of accidents.

He pointed out that the theme of the event “Strengthening Safety and Security Compliance Across Nigeria s Haulage and Transport System,” is not only timely but essential, noting that the taskforce will serve as the enforcement backbone of transport safety and security compliance strategy.

Mogbojuri said: “The transportation of wet and dry cargoes is a critical component of our economy, but it also poses unique challenges including the risks of accidents , environmental pollution, and damage to infrastructure..These challenges are further compounded by factors such as inadequate safety measures, poor road conditions, and non compliance with regulations.

“Today we inaugurate a dedicated taskforce that will serve as a the enforcement backbone of our renewed transport safety and security compliance strategy, its core duties include, monitoring and verifying haulage standards, coordinating with police and regulatory agencies at checkpoints and loading bays, enforcing use of roadworthy vehicles and certified drivers, reporting and deterring security threats along major corridors, and above all engaging stakeholders in continuous dialogue and sensitization.

“We recognize that ensuring safety requires a collective effort and we need the collaboration and support of all stakeholders including government agencies, transport operators, and the general public to join us in building a system where compliance is not enforced by fear, but embraced through trust that enhances social capital.”

In her speech, the Commissioner of Transport, Bayelsa State, Ayebaekipreye Broderick, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Eboh Ammoh, described the inauguration of the taskforce as a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to infrastructural development and operational excellence, noting that tackling fundamental issues of safety and compliance will not only save lives but also build a more resilient, efficient and competitive economy that can thrive in the global market place.

The Bayelsa State taskforce members include, Ossai Alex Opene, Chairman Gabriel Opuana, Project Coordinator Timinepere Jombo Idoko, PRO, Edwin Obi Agha, Finance and Anume Ayonoadu ,Administrative Coordinator.

The inauguration was attended by the State Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Prince Aboji, Chief Vehicle Inspection Office, VIO, Engowenkemo Odiowei, representatives of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and labour leaders.