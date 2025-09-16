IPOB to security agencies: Stop linking us to insecurity

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has tasked the Nigerian security agencies to stop linking it with cases of insecurity.

It accused the security agencies of what it described as ‘satanic propaganda’, with their media collaborators, falsely linking IPOB to yet another case of insecurity.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, in a statement, alleged that it has become the cheapest trick in Nigeria: any time the DSS, the Army, or the Police bungle in their duties to fabricate a headline, claiming the arrest of “IPOB/ESN commander.

The statement read;”Today it is kidnapping, tomorrow it will be armed robbery, and by next week they will blame IPOB for floods, for road accidents, or even for their inability to impregnate their wives. This is not only ridiculous, it is insane.

“Let it be clear: IPOB is a peaceful, lawful self-determination movement recognised across the world. We are not kidnappers. We are not criminals. We are not terrorists. Our only “crime” is saying No to slavery, no to colonial injustice, no to the perpetual bondage of our people.

“The so-called “Commander” paraded by the Nigerian Army, one “Gentle” or whatever his name may be, has publicly denied being a member of IPOB. His videos are everywhere online for all to see. Yet the Nigerian media, in their demonic haste to demonise IPOB and the Igbo people, insist on pasting our noble name on every criminal fabrication.

“Rented journalists who refuse to lift their pen when unspeakable genocide is visited upon the Igbo race are the first to rush and publish unverified junk handed to them by the mortal enemies of the Igbo and Biafran people — namely the Nigerian Army and DSS. Such double standards and ethnic prejudice are not journalism; they are complicity in oppression.

“This is the same anti-Igbo prejudice that made it acceptable to kill Igbo people when they come out to vote during elections in Lagos.”

IPOB also alleged that the same script is designed to demonize IPOB, the Igbo race as well as disparage Biafra and condition Nigerians to accept injustice against the chosen children of God.

“But let it be known — we will not fold our arms. Every defamatory publication against IPOB will be dragged to court. The era of slandering IPOB and getting away with it is over.

“The truth is simple: Nigerian security agencies have failed. Instead of admitting their failure, they cook up lies and push them through corrupt journalists who trade their pens for blood money. These merchants of falsehood are lower than vermin. You cannot save yourselves with these lies, because history and truth will catch up with you.

“We remind the Nigerian press: journalism is supposed to be a noble calling, not an extension of DSS propaganda. When you join in staining IPOB with fabricated labels, you are not just injuring IPOB — you are participating in the destruction of truth itself. And God Almighty will not forgive you.

“Let the world know once again: IPOB is not and will never be part of Nigeria’s insecurity. Our demand for Biafra is rooted in justice, equity, and freedom. No amount of cheap propaganda will change that. Write all your junk until you are blue in the face — IPOB remains unshaken.”