India clears Vantara’s wildlife

By Olayinka Ajayi with agency report

The Indian Supreme Court gave a decisive endorsement of Vantara, affirming that the wildlife conservation initiative has complied with every layer of Indian and international wildlife.

The order, dated 15 September 2025, relied on the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that examined all aspects of Vantara’s operations. In paragraph 5 of the judgment, the Court recorded that the SIT worked in close coordination with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, CITES Management Authority of India, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs Department, and state police agencies. After an exhaustive investigation, the SIT found no violation of any statute.

It was established that Vantara has not breached the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Zoo Rules, CZA Guidelines, Customs Act, FEMA, PMLA, BNSS, or the CITES Convention.

This confirms that all animal rescue, were undertaken with valid permits and subjected to multi-jurisdictional scrutiny.

The Court also noted that Vantara’s animal care facilities not only meet but in many respects exceed prescribed welfare and veterinary benchmarks. Independent certification by the Global Humane Society, which awarded Vantara the “Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval,” further underscores its high standards of care.

The judgment pointed that allegations against Vantara are unfounded and amount to an abuse of process.

By upholding the SIT’s findings, the Supreme Court has cemented Vantara’s reputation as a lawful, transparent, and globally benchmarked conservation institution, operating under the strictest oversight of both national and international authorities.

Responding to the Supreme Court’s observation, Vantara spokesperson said: “We remains committed to transparency, compassion, and full compliance with the law.”