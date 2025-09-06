Peter Obi steps aside from spotlight to attend to health

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has taken a step back from public engagements to attend to his health.

Obi announced this on his verified X handle on Saturday.

In the post titled: “Supporting Healthcare, Building Hope,” the former Anambra State Governor explained that he was suspending all his public engagements for the weekend based on his personal physician’s advice.

Obi said, “Yesterday, after speaking at a Tourism event in Enugu, I travelled to Good Hope Specialist Hospital, Isulo, Orumba South LGA of Anambra State, which is being acquired by the Aguata Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, and made my initial modest contribution of ₦10 million to aid the Diocese’s acquisition and revitalisation of the hospital facility.

“Ven. Dr. Kamtochukwu Obi, who chairs the Aguata Diocesan Hospital Board, graciously took me round the massive facility, explaining the Diocese’s ambitious plans for its transformation.

“Healthcare remains one of the most meaningful investments we can make. Faith-based organisations have shown, time and again, that with the right support, they can deliver excellence.

“I commend the Diocese’s vision to turn the hospital into a comprehensive health complex with a School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Health Technology — ensuring future generations have access to quality care and training. Together, we can build a healthier Nigeria.

“From Isulo, I proceeded to Owerri to honour an invitation from Barrister Nnaemeka Maduagwu for a dinner held in honour of his former boss, former Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

“Earlier in Enugu, I was not feeling well. I visited the hospital where the doctor gave me some medication and advised me to take a day or two days rest.

“In obedience to the doctor’s advice, I will not be able to meet up with all my scheduled engagements within and outside the country this weekend.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this might cause and humbly plead for understanding.”