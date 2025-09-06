Ikeja council boss AKOD gifts indigent students GCE forms

…Plans scholarship awards for best students

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Executive Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, comrade Akeem Olalekan Dauda, popularly called AKOD, has presented free General Certificate of Education (GCE) forms to indigent students across the area.

While presenting the forms, under the initiative, AKOD Educational Support Programme, Dauda stressed that education remains the most powerful tool to break the cycle of poverty, describing the gesture as one of many deliberate interventions his administration has lined up to give Ikeja youths a strong foundation to compete globally.

According to him, “The initiative, is aimed at easing the financial burden on brilliant but less privileged students and ensuring that no child in Ikeja is denied access to educational opportunities due to financial constraints.”

Recall that in a bold demonstration of his commitment to youth empowerment and educational advancement, AKOD has consistently prioritized youth development since assuming office few weeks ago.

His administration has rolled out several initiatives, including: Holiday Job Programme which engaged over 250 Ikeja youths during the ongoing long vacation, providing them with work experience and stipends.

International Youth Day Engagement, where Ikeja youths were mobilized and inspired on leadership, innovation, and civic responsibility.

The upcoming Skill-Up Ikeja Project, designed to equip young people with digital and vocational skills for a competitive global economy.

Dauda further reassured Ikeja residents of his unwavering dedication to the Ikeja Youth Master Plan, a comprehensive roadmap to prepare youths for opportunities both locally and internationally.

He also announced that beneficiaries of the free GCE forms will enjoy free tutorial classes, while the best performing candidates will be rewarded with scholarships.

Present at the event were: the Vice Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Abisola Omisore (OMITUNTUN), all the six councillors led by the leader of the House, Rasheed Adisa Ogunseye and the management staff of the council, led by the Council Manager, Mrs. Juliana Taiwo Odubeko.