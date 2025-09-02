How we’re driving growth, innovation in Nigeria’s e-commerce sector – Ezejelue Ejike

By Adetutu Audu

Ezejelue Ejike, CEO of Amary Nigeria, is emerging as one of the leading figures shaping Nigeria’s fast-growing e-commerce landscape. With his company processing over 4,500 monthly orders across Jumia, Konga, Jiji, and other platforms, Ejike has built a reputation for resilience, innovation, and customer-focused growth.

What began with just a few product listings has expanded into a thriving, high-volume operation. Under Ejike’s leadership, Amary Nigeria has mastered the complexities of e-commerce in Nigeria—navigating currency fluctuations, regulatory hurdles, and logistical challenges while ensuring reliability and efficiency for thousands of customers nationwide.

Speaking on his entrepreneurial journey, Ejike reflected on the setbacks and obstacles he has faced, noting that persistence has been his greatest tool:

“However long the night, the dawn will break.”

His approach, anchored in data-driven pricing, tailored platform marketing, and deep knowledge of seller algorithms has helped Amary Nigeria stand out in competitive marketplaces like Jumia and Konga. Today, with a portfolio of more than 100 product SKUs and a dedicated team of eight staff, the company continues to deliver consistent results and customer trust.

Looking beyond Nigeria, Ejike is also setting his sights on continental expansion. His vision is to build an interconnected Pan-African e-commerce network, leveraging platforms across South Africa, Kenya, and other markets to create what he calls an “echo chamber” of logistics, platforms, and digital commerce strategies tailored for Africa.

A graduate of civil engineering from the University of Benin, Ejike has continually invested in personal growth, earning certifications in Amazon e-commerce, SEO, and digital marketing, while currently pursuing an MBA. He also mentors young entrepreneurs through the iEducate program, sharing knowledge on digital skills and e-commerce.

For Ejike, leadership is about action and collaboration. “I believe in leading by example,” he says. “Not as a dictator, but as someone who inspires through doing.”

As Nigeria’s e-commerce sector continues to expand, Ejike’s story reflects not just business success but also the possibility of building scalable, resilient systems that empower both sellers and buyers. His journey offers a blueprint of adaptability and vision in one of Africa’s most dynamic industries.