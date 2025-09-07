How I got the idea for “Achalugo” – Ugoccie

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising songstress, Ugoccie has revealed the inspiration behind her new single “Achalugo”, a groovy tune designed to celebrate beauty, culture, and pride.

The social media red crapet roll out campaign for the song has so far featured actress Bimbo Ademoye, singer Waje, reality star Mercy Eke, and others, and has already sparked excitement among fans. According to Ugoccie, the concept was born out of a desire to give her audience something unforgettable.

“Achalugo is designed to make people feel celebrated,” she explained. “The idea came from wanting to give my fans an unforgettable experience. Achalugo is a celebration of beauty, culture, and pride. A red carpet naturally makes people feel seen, celebrated, and appreciated, and that’s exactly the energy I want the song to carry.”

The singer added that the reactions so far have been “priceless,” especially because many fans experienced a red carpet moment for the very first time. “It creates joy and excitement that mirrors the spirit of the song,” she said.

When asked how far she would go in promoting her music, Ugoccie was quick to point out that her values remain her compass. “Creativity has no limits, but integrity always comes first,” she stressed. “I would never do anything disrespectful, harmful, or condescending to anyone or any culture”.