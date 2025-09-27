How CNBA answered prayer of blind Lagos couple

By Evelyn Usman

On August 30, 2025, Saturday Vanguard published the story of Stanley Theophilus (47) and Victoria Uchechukwu Ekesi, the blind couple whose lives had been reduced to a daily struggle for survival. That report did not only move readers; it became the seed of a miracle.

Last week, the miracle walked into their modest living room in Abaranje area Lagos.

Dramatic announcement

It began quietly on Thursday, September 25,2025 . CNBA Initiative’s delegation, led by its Managing Director, Nigeria,Mrs Josephine Omoh- Gabriel, sat with the family in their sparsely furnished apartment. Theophilus,held on to Victoria’s arm as their three children pressed against them, curious but anxious.

Then came the words that changed everything. “On behalf of our CEO, Mrs. Mary Amas,” Mrs. Omoh-Gabriel began, her voice calm but firm, “CNBA Initiative has paid for three years’ rent for your two-bedroom apartment.”

For a second, the room froze. Theophilus bowed his head slowly. In that instant, he released Victoria’s hand and groped for the old chair beside him. His fingers dug so tightly into the near worn-out cushion that it almost tore, as though he needed the chair to steady himself against the weight of the miracle. His lips quivered, but no words came, only a strained smile that broke through his tears.

Victoria gasped audibly, her hands flying to her mouth. The children squealed and clapped.

But Mrs. Omoh-Gabriel was not done. She continued : “In addition, we are giving you N500,000 to restart your insecticide and perfume business, and N250,000 for feeding and the upkeep of your children.”

The words fell like rain on parched ground. Victoria burst into unrestrained sobs of joy. With hands raised heavenward, she said “Jesus! This is You! This is You!” she cried.

Theophilus, scratching his head and smiling through tears, could only mutter: “I am short of words.I never expected this. Since COVID, it has been very tough for us. But this is a turnaround. God bless CNBA.”

Their eldest child, barely ten, wrapped his arms around his father’s waist, shouting, “Daddy, we won’t leave this house again! We won’t move again!”

A miracle answered

Still beaming through tears, Victoria said, “I prayed all Wednesday night because there was no food in the house. I wept and begged God to remember us. And today, CNBA has come. Where this blessing comes from, it will never dry. May God strengthen the CNBA. May it grow from strength to strength.”

Word from the CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of CNBA Initiative, Mrs. Nelly Amas, who witnessed the brief presentation virtually from her base in Canada, admonished the couple to live an honest life, to use the resources wisely, and to let the support mark the beginning of self-reliance.

She said: ”This gesture is not just about lifting you today,but about giving you a foundation for tomorrow. Please invest the business fund with care, bring up your children in the fear of God, and let this blessing multiply into many more.”

