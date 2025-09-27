High blood pressure: Screen children to prevent fatal midlife heart disease – Experts

By Sola Ogundipe

Children should be regularly screened for high blood pressure to prevent deadly midlife heart disease, experts have warned. This is based on the findings of a major new study that has revealed that children with elevated blood pressure at the age of seven face up to a 50 per cent greater risk of dying from cardiovascular disease over the following five decades.

Despite the dangers, children in many countries are not currently checked for blood pressure as part of a national screening programme and researchers say this gap must be addressed, stressing that early detection can help children develop heart-healthy habits and protect them from serious illness later in life.

The study, led by scientists at Northwestern University in Chicago, analysed data from 38,000 children who had their blood pressure measured at the age of seven as part of a long-running US study. Over an average follow-up of 54 years, those with higher blood pressure readings were significantly more likely to die prematurely from cardiovascular disease in adulthood, particularly by their mid-50s. The risk was greatest for children whose blood pressure was in the top 10 per cent for their age, sex and height.

Lead author Alexa Freedman said the team was surprised by how strongly childhood blood pressure predicted later health outcomes. “Specifically, having hypertension or elevated blood pressure as a child may increase the risk of death by 40 to 50 per cent over the next five decades of an individual’s life. Our results highlight the importance of screening for blood pressure in childhood and focusing on strategies to promote optimal cardiovascular health beginning in childhood,” she said.

The findings, published in JAMA and presented at the American Heart Association Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2025 in Baltimore, echo earlier studies showing that adolescents with high blood pressure face greater risks of cardiovascular death before midlife. Experts say this underscores the importance of monitoring children’s blood pressure as part of routine health checks.

Clinical practice guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics already recommend annual blood pressure checks for children beginning at age three. In the UK, however, blood pressure is only measured in children if there is a specific medical concern.

Bonita Falkner, emeritus professor of paediatrics and medicine at Thomas Jefferson University, said the new findings strengthen the case for early monitoring. “The results of this study support monitoring blood pressure as an important metric of cardiovascular health in childhood,” she said.

High blood pressure is a major but often silent threat. While it rarely causes noticeable symptoms, untreated hypertension places dangerous strain on the heart, blood vessels and vital organs, greatly increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease and dementia. Many adults currently live with high blood pressure without realising it.

Experts warn that awareness must start much earlier. For children, a simple check today could make the difference between a healthy future and fatal heart disease in middle age.