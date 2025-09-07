Heavy downpour cut off Kano bridge as police caution commuters on diversion

File image used to illustrate the story.

By Bashir Bello

A heavy downpour recorded in the Tudun Wada Local Government area of Kano State has swept off a bridge, the Yaryasa Bridge, cutting off the state from other neighbouring states.

It was reported that the bridge serves as a critical link between Kano State and other states, including Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and the eastern part of the country.

In an advisory confirming the development, the spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, stated that, due to the incident, commuters plying the affected road were advised to use other designated routes to avoid risks to their lives and properties.

SP Haruna said it officers from the Motor Traffic Division (MTD), along with personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), and members of the Transport Union, were on the ground to ensure smooth traffic management as the affected road has been cordoned off to prevent vehicles from approaching the danger zone.

According to him, “In the interest of public safety, the Command has taken immediate measures to secure the area and prevent accidents. Barricades, detours, and warning signage have been set up to redirect traffic and alert motorists to the hazard.

“Police officers from the Motor Traffic Division (MTD), along with personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), and members of the Transport Union, are on ground to ensure smooth traffic management.

“The area around the collapsed bridge has been cordoned off to prevent vehicles from approaching the danger zone.

“Motorists traveling towards Tudun Wada LGA and beyond are advised to cooperate with traffic officers and follow the designated alternative routes to avoid any risks to life and property.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, urges all road users to exercise patience, adhere to traffic guidelines, and prioritize safety while navigating through affected areas. He assures the public that the Command is working closely with relevant agencies to mitigate the impact of the situation,” SP Haruna said.

