FG shifts Eko Bridge closure to May 19

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The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command, says the temporary closure of Eko Bridge for rehabilitation works had been shifted to 12:00 midnight on Tuesday, May 19.

The Sector Commander, Lagos, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamzat said the date was rescheduled from 12:00 midnight of Tuesday, May 11, to May 19.

Hamzat said the decision was reached during a strategic meeting where implementation modalities and public safety considerations were jointly reviewed between FRSC and the Federal Controller of Works, Mr Olufemi Dare.

“I wish to inform the motoring public of the impending temporary closure of the Eko Bridge to facilitate rehabilitation works on the UBA–Apongbon–Ijora corridor.

“After due consideration of operational and public safety factors, the planned closure, which was earlier proposed to take effect at 12.00 midnight on Tuesday, May 11, has been rescheduled and will now commence on Tuesday, May 19, from 12.00 midnight.

“Motorists are advised to make use of UBA – Outer Marina – Third Mainland Bridge – Egbelẹta and other adjoining corridors during the period of the closure,” he said.

Hamzat urged all road users to exercise patience, adhere strictly to traffic laws, and comply with diversion signs that would be put in place.

He added that to ensure minimal disruption and maintain order, FRSC personnel, in collaboration with other traffic management agencies, would be deployed strategically across affected routes to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

“Members of the public are further encouraged to plan their journeys ahead, obey all traffic instructions, and avoid reckless driving within and around diversion points.

”The FRSC appreciates the cooperation of all road users as efforts are made to improve road infrastructure and ensure safer, more efficient travel across Lagos State,” he said. (NAN)