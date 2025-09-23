Health firm introduces platform to transform pharmacy operations

By Esther Onyegbula

Zamda Health, a technology-driven healthcare company, on Monday launched a digital system designed to transform pharmacy operations and improve access to safe medicines in Nigeria.

The platform, which debuted in Lagos and Enugu, connects pharmacies, patients, and healthcare professionals on a single network to address persistent challenges such as poor inventory management, prescription verification, and the circulation of counterfeit drugs.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, co-founder of Zamda Health, Sunday Emmanuel, said the initiative was inspired by his personal experience of struggling to find a prescription supplement.

“I had to drive around the island searching for a particular supplement and couldn’t find it. That was when I thought—why not build a system where people can simply search online, know which pharmacy has the drug, and either pick it up or have it delivered?” he explained.

The platform integrates three major products. Zamda Point of Sale (POS), a cloud-based inventory and sales system, enables pharmacists to track stock in real time, manage expiries, and access AI-driven restocking and prescription verification.

For patients, the Zamda Mobile App allows users to order prescription and over-the-counter medicines, compare prices, choose delivery or pickup options, and receive AI-powered services including consultations, prescription refills, and allergy alerts.

In addition, Zamda AI provides instant responses to medical queries, drug information, and safety alerts. To ensure safety, all medicines on the platform are cross-checked with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) database, while controlled drugs require valid prescriptions vetted by licensed doctors.

Pharmacies can access Zamda Health’s services through subscription plans starting at ₦12,000 annually, with monthly ZamPOS packages ranging from ₦1,500 to ₦3,500. Early adopters are entitled to discounts, while the first 50 members of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) receive half-price subscriptions.

According to Emmanuel, the company’s long-term goal is to extend services to underserved rural communities where access to medicines remains limited.

“We want to reach the villages where people have the money to buy drugs but cannot find them nearby. Zamda Health will bridge that gap,” he said.

The company’s leadership includes Sunday Emmanuel, Emmanuel Ekwealor, Hillary Ekwealor, Ugwuanyi Jude, and Adekunle Otitoloju. With its entry into the market, Zamda Health joins Nigeria’s growing digital health sector, promising safer and more efficient access to essential medicines.