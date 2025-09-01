Hamzat Lawal steps down as CODE CEO

…Announces new leadership for accountability movement

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Hamzat Lawal, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Connected Development (CODE), on Monday announced that he is stepping down from his position to pursue a Master’s degree in Governance, Development, and Public Policy as a Chevening Scholar at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom.

Lawal made the announcement at an event in Abuja marking CODE’s 13th anniversary, attended by members of the press, civil society groups, development partners, and accountability advocates.

“As I temporarily step away to embark on this academic journey, it has become essential to appoint strong leadership to steer the organisation forward.

“These appointments are not just administrative changes. They symbolize continuity, renewal, and our collective commitment to ensuring that CODE and Follow The Money remain stronger than any individual,” Lawal said.

He confirmed the appointment of an Acting Chief Executive Officer for CODE and a Secretary General for Follow The Money International, who will oversee the movement across Nigeria and 12 other African countries.

Reflecting on CODE’s origins, Lawal recalled that the organisation grew out of the Save Bagega campaign, which in 2012 drew attention to a lead poisoning crisis in Zamfara State and prompted government intervention.

“From that beginning, Connected Development CODE was born. And today, as we mark 13 years of this journey, I stand here not to celebrate myself, but to celebrate a movement, a movement powered by citizens, driven by youth, and fueled by a vision of a more accountable, transparent, and equitable Africa,” he said.

Over the years, CODE and its Follow The Money initiative have worked in thousands of communities across Nigeria and other African countries, tracking budgeted funds and pressing for delivery of public services.

The organisation was also part of the Not Too Young To Run campaign, which lowered the age for political participation, and coordinated the COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP), which tracked pandemic response spending.

Lawal noted that the group has worked in the Niger Delta on accountability campaigns such as Project Trust, DESPAAC, and EMOC, and collaborated on MoneyTrail to monitor illicit financial flows.

“Our work has not been easy. We have faced resistance, intimidation, and the difficult terrain of advocating for accountability in a system that often thrives on opacity. But through it all, we have remained consistent and resilient,” he said.

CODE has received recognition over the years, including the 2016 ONE Africa Award, the 2019 UN SDG Mobilizer Award, and the 2019 Council of Europe Democracy Award.

Lawal pledged that CODE would continue to expand its work, use technology for citizen oversight, and train young leaders to strengthen governance.

“What started as a small cry to save Bagega has now become a continental movement,” he added.