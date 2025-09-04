From Bagega to the World: How Hamzat Lawal forged Africa’s citizen-led accountability movement

By Segun Adeyemi

The sun rose that day over the dusty hamlet of Bagega, Zamfara State, yet for its children, it brought deadly shadows, hidden in the lead-riddled soil of artisanal gold mining. It was here, in the silence of suffering, that a young Nigerian named Hamzat Lawal heard a clarion call and answered with uncommon courage.

He must have journeyed 14 arduous hours to the community, driven not by headlines, but by the tremor of grief ignited by generations lost to poisoning. That fateful visit birthed the now-renowned #SaveBagega campaign, and through it, his life’s work emerged: Follow The Money, and the organisation behind it, Connected Development (CODE).

As Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For Hamzat, Bagega was that moment of losing and finding, where empathy turned into a lifelong covenant with humanity.

What began as a plea to save children transformed into a movement that today powers accountability across Africa. With CODE, Lawal has mobilised citizens in over 3,000 communities across Nigeria and 12 African countries, tracking over ₦400 billion in government funds, and ensuring that budgets translate into water, clinics, and classrooms.

Former South African President Nelson Mandela once reminded the world: “Courage is not the absence of fear, it’s inspiring others to move beyond it.”

Lawal’s journey reflects this truth. From resisting threats to defying silence, his courage has multiplied itself in the communities he empowers.

A Movement Recognised Worldwide

From grassroots villages to global forums, Lawal’s activism has earned him global acclaim. CODE’s work has been recognised with the ONE Africa Award (2017), the UN SDG Mobilizer Award (2019), and the Council of Europe Democracy Award. He himself has been listed among the 100 most influential Africans and ranked among the 100 most influential people in digital government worldwide.

Yet Lawal has never framed his work in terms of accolades. To him, the prize lies in the smiles of communities whose children now attend schools, in young women empowered to demand their rights, and in grassroots voices amplified in policy spaces once reserved for elites.

Voices of Admiration

The impact of his journey reverberates far beyond Nigeria’s borders. From Arizona in the United States, Fawn Calvario, an American Spanish tutor with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, sent a moving tribute:

“Everything you undertake develops into amazing fruition. You were born for a time such as this. God sends special souls at special times to do His work in ways others would not grasp. Hamzat, I know you are doing what has to be done, and that would not be done by others at this time. I so much believe in your work, your passion, your integrity, your dedication and determination to bring dignity to all of Nigeria. A lot of people are cheering you on, Hamzat. We wish you marvelous new insights, perspectives, ideas, goals, fulfillment, and capability to lead on in wisdom and righteousness. God is with you.”

From East Africa, Sonia (Aima) Otieno, a Kenyan gender advocate, offered her reflections after hearing Lawal speak at a leadership forum:

“Having listened to you during the pause and reflect meeting on local-led development engagement in Kenya this year… I actually believe despite the fact it was a hard decision, you will not struggle. Your speech demonstrated the trust you have in your team. It was evident you are a true thought leader but also a great mentor to people who have passed through your hands. To greater heights… the ink will be waiting for you to get back once you conclude your master’s.”

These testimonials echo a chorus of admiration that trails Lawal wherever he goes, not for celebrity’s sake, but for the quiet credibility of someone who has walked the talk.

Transition, Not Goodbye

This week, Lawal announced he would step back temporarily to pursue a Master’s degree in Governance, Development, and Public Policy at the University of Sussex as a Chevening Scholar.

In his absence, he has appointed an Acting CEO to lead CODE and a Secretary General for Follow The Money International, ensuring the movement’s growth remains uninterrupted.

“These appointments symbolize continuity, renewal, and our collective commitment to ensuring that CODE and Follow The Money remain stronger than any individual,” he said in Abuja.

A Legacy of Hope for Young Nigerians

For Nigeria’s restless youth, Lawal’s story is not simply an activist’s biography, it is a beacon. He has shown that data is not sterile; it is soulful when wielded in the pursuit of justice.

That leadership need not wear a suit, it sometimes wears boots that trudge through remote villages at dawn.

From Bagega’s poisoned dust to global policy halls, Hamzat Lawal has etched proof into Nigeria’s fabric: one determined youth can ignite a movement that shapes a continent.

And as he takes a step toward further studies, his legacy whispers to a generation watching closely: dream audaciously, lead courageously, and never underestimate the power of ordinary citizens to move mountains.

Or, in the words of John Quincy Adams: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

Hamzat Lawal is not just leading, he is inspiring a continent to lead itself.

Segun Adeyemi is an Abuja-based journalist with expertise in public affairs, gender inclusion, and climate reporting.

Vanguard News