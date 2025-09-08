Group wants Sowore arrested over alleged attacks on Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A civil society group, the Leadership Center for Civil and Post-Trauma Rehabilitation, has called for the arrest and prosecution of activist Omoyele Sowore over what it described as ‘unethical and highly personalised attacks’ on President Bola Tinubu.

The call was made at a press conference in Abuja on Monday by the organisation’s General Secretary, Dr Agbi Manzo Abubakar, who said Sowore had gone beyond the limits of acceptable political criticism.

“We hereby use this medium to call for the arrest, due interrogation and prosecution of Omoyele Sowore for failing to recognise that his freedom of expression ends at the very point where the rights of other citizens begin,” Dr Abubakar said.

The group said Sowore’s remarks were a direct affront to the office of the President and should not be allowed to continue.

According to Dr Abubakar, Sowore has previously criticised senior public officials, including ministers, the Inspector General of Police, leaders of the National Assembly, and religious figures, before recently directing his comments at the President.

The centre also urged security agencies to take action to stop what it said were attempts to destabilise the country’s democratic process.

“The multidisciplinary security apparatuses of the nation must take immediate action to serve as a deterrence to political adventurers who intend to throw the Nigerian democratic project into chaos,” Dr Abubakar added.

The organisation further appealed to Nigerians from different backgrounds to reject what it called unwarranted attacks on the President and to help protect the dignity of the nation’s highest office.

“At this juncture, we welcome all Nigerians, from across the social strata of society, to join us in condemning these unwarranted attacks. Enough is enough! We must stand together to protect the office of the President and the democratic project from those who seek to undermine it,” Dr Abubakar stated.

The centre further restated its support for President Tinubu’s administration and pledged to continue defending the office of the President against what it described as unfair attacks.