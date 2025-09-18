Group urges focus on insecurity, defends Zamfara Governor

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria group has condemned recent online reports about Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and called on Nigerians to ignore false information circulating on social media.

Speaking for the group, spokesperson Abubakar Muktar urged political actors and commentators to concentrate on the country’s urgent security challenges — including banditry, kidnapping and terrorism — rather than spreading unverified claims.

The group also praised Governor Lawal for what it described as notable efforts to improve governance in Zamfara despite the difficult security situation he inherited, and called for collective action to address the state’s problems.