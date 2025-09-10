Gridlock as flash floods take over Lagos roads, paralyse business activities

…Motorists groan as rehab works resume on the Ifako-Ijaiye Link Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Motorists and residents across Lagos on Tuesday were trapped in heavy gridlock after several hours of early morning downpour in major parts of the Lagos metropolis.

The flooding brought commercial and other business activities to a temporary halt, while several vehicles broke down on waterlogged roads, worsening the traffic situation.

Business complexes were seen under lock and keys as many owners stayed-off in the early morning but later reopened for business in the afternoon.

Some motorists who spoke to Vanguard blamed the state government for not being proactive in preventive measures. However, at about 2pm, the stormwater had receded, leaving major parts of the areas dry for seamless movement.

Areas badly affected included: Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Alexander Way, Dolphin Estate, Lekki, and Obalende. Others were Funsho Williams Avenue (formerly Western Avenue), Ikorodu Road, Agege, Ikeja, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Oworonshoki, Oshodi, Apapa, and Alimosho, among others.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet had earlier predicted widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

In its weather outlook released on Sunday, NiMet projected thunderstorms with moderate rainfall over parts of the northern and southern states, including Lagos.

The agency urged residents to take safety precautions, including avoiding driving during heavy rain, while also advising farmers not to apply fertilisers or pesticides just before rainfall to prevent nutrient loss.

Also, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, earlier, during the Year 2025 Seasonal Climate Predictions, SCP, and Socio-Economic implications for Lagos State, reassured residents of adequate preparation for the rains.

Wahab however, urged residents of low-lying wetland areas to relocate and move upland in order to avoid needless loss of lives and property, when the need arises.

According to him, “It should be noted that the State has put in place its own network of weather stations as well as river gauge stations to monitor the weather and river levels in our state as well as increase preparedness for weather and flood related issues.

“The ministry is collaborating with NiMet in the annual SCP which has been valuable as a vital weather and early warning tool for farmers, planners, decision makers and operators of the various sectors and businesses that are likely to be impacted by the annual rainfall.”

Motorists lament along Ifako-Ijaiye Link Bridge rehabs

Meanwhile, five days after resumption of rehabilitation works on Ifako-Ijaiye Link Bridge, gridlock persisted on Tuesday, amid heavy rainfall despite review of traffic management Strategy by the state government.

On Tuesday, there was a total shutdown as motorists were trapped in a standstill situation along Ogudu-Ifako Road which led to public outcry. The gridlock which stretched from old Toll Gate to Ogudu Link Bridge saw motorists stranded while others turned to alternative routes.

to their destinations in apparent move to avoid being caught in gridlock.

As of press time, Lagos government was yet to respond to the development despite several messages sent to the State Ministry of Transportation for comment.