Multiple auto crashes cause chaos on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ikorodu road



…Lagos government urges road safety amidst rising accidents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out on Sunday following multiple vehicle accidents on Lagos roads, causing severe traffic disruption and leaving motorists stranded for hours.

On the notorious Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, an overturned flour-laden truck, a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota RAV4 SUV, and two loaded interstate Mazda buses were involved in a chain collision that blocked several lanes and triggered gridlock. LASTMA confirmed the incident on its X handle.

“A multiple vehicle crash involving a truck that fell on its side, a Corolla, an SUV, and two interstate buses has been reported on Kara Bridge inwards Mowe,” the agency said. Eyewitnesses said traffic backed up as far as Alausa Secretariat, causing heavy congestion from the afternoon into the evening.

LASTMA emergency responders swiftly removed the vehicles, partially reopening lanes and restoring traffic flow. The agency urged motorists to exercise patience as recovery operations continued. Officers were deployed along the congested areas, including Magodo, Omole junction, and Ogunnusi Road, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps.

In a separate accident along the Ojota inbound Ketu axis of Ikorodu Road, a Volkswagen commercial bus driver sustained fractures in a collision involving three vehicles. Preliminary investigations indicated that a Toyota Sienna slowed to allow pedestrians to cross safely, with a mini-truck behind it. The speeding Volkswagen bus failed to stop, colliding violently with the stationary vehicles.

LASTMA operatives arrived promptly, using specialized equipment to extricate the trapped driver, who was then transported to a medical facility for urgent care. The timely intervention prevented secondary accidents and helped restore traffic flow. Nigeria Police officers from Area ‘H’ Ogudu Division secured the scene and managed crowd control.

The Lagos State Government, through the Special Adviser on Transportation, Sola Giwa, extended prayers for the driver’s speedy recovery and urged motorists to exercise extreme caution. Giwa praised LASTMA for its professionalism and rapid response, emphasizing that adherence to speed limits, patience, and vigilance—especially in high pedestrian zones—are vital for preventing road accidents.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, reiterated the agency’s commitment to traffic surveillance, quick response to incidents, and proactive traffic management, calling on road users to cooperate with officials and comply with traffic regulations for public safety.