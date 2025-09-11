Governor Idris suspends Kebbi health commissioner

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, has approved the suspension of the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yunusa Musa Ismail, with immediate effect.

According to a statement from Government House, the decision followed the Governor’s directive that the Commissioner should provide reasons why disciplinary action should not be taken against him over alleged negligence of duty and disregard for official responsibilities.

The Governor said the suspension will remain in effect until further notice, pending the outcome of the review.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to accountability, discipline, and effective service delivery in all sectors, stressing that public officers must justify the confidence reposed in them.