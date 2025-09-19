Fubara’s resumption: Rivers elders call for reflection, forgiveness, unity

Siminalayi Fubara

By Daniel Abia

P/harcourt: Barely one hour after Governor Siminalayi Fubara finally resumed duties in Government House on Friday, Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, RIVELF, has expressed gratitude to all the actors that made the return of peace in the state possible.

The Forum extended warm greetings of peace, strength, and renewed hope to the people of Rivers State following the lifting of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday morning after six months of military administration.

In a statement by the chairman of the Forum and former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Gabriel Toby, on behalf of the Forum, he thanked President Tinubu for heeding the advice of Nigerians by lifting the State of Emergency and restoring full democratic governance in the state.

“As we welcome the return of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, DSSRS and the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Ameawhule, DSSRS and other members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, we are presented with a unique opportunity to reset and rebuild.

“This is a moment for peace, sober reflection, forgiveness, rededication, and unity. A chance to heal wounds, restore trust, and refocus our energies towards the progress of our state and well-being of our people,” Toby said.

He called on the Governor, members of the State House of Assembly, other political actors, and stakeholders to put aside bitterness, rebuild confidence in each other, and embrace reconciliation, adding that they should let the communities and factions replace anger with understanding, suspicion with trust, and resentment with renewed brotherhood.

According to him, “This new dawn also calls for rededication to service and good governance. The return of the Governor and a fully functional Assembly must not simply mark a political settlement but a fresh start rooted in accountability, transparency, and integrity. Leaders must recommit themselves to their constitutional duties, ensuring every decision is guided by the welfare and interest of Rivers people.

“Rivers State is richly blessed with diverse communities, cultures, and traditions, yet we share one destiny. Division weakens us; unity strengthens us. We must set aside factional differences and work together to tackle unemployment, insecurity, infrastructural decay, and environmental degradation.

“Whether in government or opposition, rural or urban, we must remember that Rivers State belongs to us all, and its future depends on our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our people and the state.”

The RIVELF chairman, however, urged the people of Rivers State to remain calm, peaceful, and hopeful, “as we enter this new phase. Reject violence and resist those who seek to divide us”.

He called on the people of the state to give unalloyed support to a lawful governance, pray for wisdom for the leaders, and actively participate in rebuilding Rivers state.

Dr. Toby wants this season to be remembered as the time Rivers people chose reflection over reaction, forgiveness over conflict, dedication over neglect, and unity over division.

“May this moment usher in lasting peace, progress, and prosperity for generations to come,” he wished.