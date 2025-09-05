Firm to train 40,000 Nigerians on solar kiosk production

By Nnasom David

A technology and innovation company, Elite Logistics and Development Services Limited, has unveiled plans to train at least 40,000 Nigerian youths on the fabrication and assembly of its solar-powered kiosk, known as the Elite Smart Kiosk.

The training, scheduled to begin in the last quarter of the year, will accommodate a minimum of 1,000 beneficiaries from each of the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, the Group Managing Director of Elite Logistics, Mr. David Adesanya, said the programme is designed to equip youths with practical skills that will create economic opportunities and boost self-reliance.

“This is a strategic plan to ensure that young people end the year with a skill that can usher them into robust economic opportunities in the new year,” Adesanya stated.

He explained that the Elite Smart Kiosk has a wide range of applications, including mobile healthcare units, exhibition stands, salons, convenience stores, retail outlets, ICT booths, security posts, multimedia centers, barbing shops, and POS banking services.

According to him, beneficiaries will be trained in various aspects of local fabrication, including carpentry, electrical connections, and solar panel installation—skills that can provide direct employment and long-term empowerment.

Adesanya highlighted the advantages of the innovation, describing the kiosks as solar-powered, reliable, and low-maintenance, with significant potential to transform youth empowerment initiatives across Nigeria.

He urged governments, NGOs, and humanitarian organizations to adopt the kiosks as tools for tackling unemployment and poverty, while calling on youths in Kogi, Benue, Niger, Plateau, and Kwara States to seize the opportunity.

“Young Nigerians of all ages, including those above 40, have no reason to fail. The solution they are looking for to unlock their potential is available with this smart kiosk,” he said.