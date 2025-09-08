FG to Dangote, NUPENG: ‘This is important for Nigeria’s peace, stability’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Federal Government, on Monday, pleaded with members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and the management of Dangote Group to follow the path of peace in resolving the contentious issues. He noted that the matter at stake is important to the peace and stability of the country

Read Also: Dangote Refinery: PENGASSAN backs NUPENG, issues strike threat

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made the appeal in his opening remarks at the conciliatory meeting between the two warring parties holding in the Conference room of the ministry.

The Minister said: “We are here to try and reconciliate our labour unions in the oil industry and the employers in Dangote Group.

“This is not the first time we are having this kind of dispute and we believe that by the time we sit down with parties involved we should be able to settle them.

“We should be able to resolve the issues within the limits of what is possible. We believe that the gentlemen who are here today will assist us and I can see the level of commitment In them to see that we resolve these issues

“We want to appeal to all parties concerned to this meeting to please try to be peaceful, to please try to be as accommodating as possible.

“It’s only when we are able to accommodate each others views that we can reach an agreement.

“What we are discussing today is very important to the peace and stability of the country and our economy.

“The oil industry is not a sector that we will play with and it is very important for the economy of our country and our people.

“Please, I want to appeal to all of us to try as much as possible to have a listening ear and ready to contribute to resolution of this matter.”

Vanguard News