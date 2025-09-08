Dangote Refinery: PENGASSAN backs NUPENG, issues strike threat

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The industrial dispute between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and the Dangote Refinery has taken a new turn as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has declared full solidarity with NUPENG and threatened to join in shutting down the refinery operations if the company continues to resist unionisation.

In a strongly worded statement by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, PENGASSAN expressed “unwavering solidarity” with NUPENG, describing the denial of workers’ right to unionise at Dangote Refinery as unacceptable and a direct violation of Nigerian labour laws and international conventions.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), we are writing to express our unwavering solidarity with our ally and sister union, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), in their ongoing efforts to secure the rights of tanker drivers who are currently being hired at the Dangote Refinery.

“We wish to put on record that Dangote Refinery management has been resisting potential members of both PENGASSAN and NUPENG from joining the Association since its inception. All diplomatic efforts to persuade the company’s management have so far not yielded the desired result.

“It is with deep concern that PENGASSAN observes the increasing resistance to unionisation at the Dangote Refinery, as the continued denial of workers’ rights will no longer be tolerated going forward.”

PENGASSAN warned that unless the refinery’s management changes its stance, the association will be left with no option but to join NUPENG in a showdown that could cripple refinery operations.

“We stand firmly in support of NUPENG’s call for the full unionisation of not just petroleum tanker drivers but all employees of the refinery and its allied companies. This is in accordance with the principles set forth by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and in line with Nigerian labour laws.

“The right of workers to organise and collectively bargain is not only a fundamental human right but also essential for promoting fair labour practices, ensuring safety, and upholding dignity in the workplace.

“Should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution, PENGASSAN will be left with no option but to join in shutting down the refinery operations as a last resort to protect our members’ rights and interests.”

The senior oil workers’ union urged stakeholders, including the Federal Government, to intervene immediately and facilitate constructive dialogue to avert a major crisis in the sector.

“We therefore urge all stakeholders to engage in immediate and constructive dialogue to address these pressing issues. Failure to recognise and respect the rights of workers to unionise will have consequences that extend beyond Dangote’s refinery workplace, thereby impacting all facets of our industry.

“In unity, we advocate for the rights of all workers and pledge our support to NUPENG in this vital mission. Together, we will work towards an equitable and just labour environment for all employees at Dangote Refinery”, the statement added.