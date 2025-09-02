FG, Kaduna govt, CAN lash at El-Rufai over bandits, Southern Kaduna

Nasir El-Rufai

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal Government, the Kaduna State Government, and the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, have berated former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, over his comments on banditry and the population of Southern Kaduna, describing his remarks as false, inciting, and divisive.

El-Rufai, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, alleged that the government was “empowering bandits” by paying them monthly allowances and sending food to them “in the name of non-kinetic measures,” describing it as a “kiss-the-bandits policy.”

“What I will not do is to pay bandits, give them a monthly allowance, or send food to them in the name of non-kinetic. It’s nonsense; we’re empowering bandits.

“It’s not the government of Kaduna State; it’s a national policy driven by the Office of the National Security Adviser, and Kaduna is part of it. Kiss the bandits; that’s the new policy,” El-Rufai, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), claimed.

He further argued that his stance remained that “the only repentant bandit is a dead one”.

“My position has always been [that] the only repentant bandit is a dead one. Let’s kill them all. Let’s bomb them until they are reduced to nothing, and then the five per cent that still want to be rehabilitated can be rehabilitated. You do not negotiate from the position of weakness. You don’t empower your enemy; you don’t give him money to go and buy sophisticated weapons. That is why the insecurity problem has not gone away and will not go away as long as this policy continues,” he said.

El-Rufai added: “They can deceive, they can cover up, they can do propaganda, but those that live in Katsina, Zamfara, and Kaduna know what is happening.”

FG dismisses claim as baseless

But the Federal Government swiftly rejected his claims, describing El-Rufai’s allegation as baseless and contrary to facts on the ground.

In a statement signed by Zakari Mijinyawa for the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, said “In that interview, he alleged, falsely, that the ONSA coordinates a policy of payments and offers incentives to bandits. This claim is baseless. At no time has the ONSA, or any arm of government under this administration, engaged in ransom payments or inducements to criminals. On the contrary, we have consistently warned Nigerians against paying ransom.

“On the contrary, we have consistently warned Nigerians against paying ransom. El-Rufai’s allegations are not only false but also contradict verifiable facts on the ground,” the statement signed by Zakari Mijinyawa for the Office of the National Security Adviser, partly read.

It explained that from inception, the government adopted a dual strategy — decisive kinetic operations and community engagements — aimed at addressing local grievances.

“The result is evident in areas such as Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Giwa, and other parts of Kaduna that once suffered untold terror in Kaduna state but are now experiencing relative peace.

“The efforts of our gallant military and security agencies in capturing or eliminating notorious bandits have been widely reported in the media. Recently, leaders of Ansaru, who previously established bases in Kaduna, were apprehended,” it stated.

The ONSA said it was unfair and insulting to the memories of our security personnel for El-Rufai to deny the sacrifices made by the military.

The statement added, “These successes came at a cost; some of our brave officers paid the supreme price. For a former governor of a state in the person of El-Rufai to deny these sacrifices on national television is both unfair and deeply insulting to the memories of our security personnel.

“We urge El-Rufai and all political actors to desist from dragging national security institutions into partisan battles.

“The fight against banditry is a collective struggle, not a platform for political point-scoring.”

Kaduna warns ex-gov against inciting crisis

On its part, the Kaduna State Government accused the immediate past Governor of the state, of plotting to destabilise the state through “provocation, manipulation and incitement,” warning that it would not tolerate attempts to drag the state back into violence.

In a statement yesterday , the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Suleiman Shuaibu, said El-Rufai’s recent actions amounted to a direct threat to peace and development.

According to him, the former governor intensified his activities after his political allies were defeated in the August 16 by-elections.

“His rejected candidates and the incoherent coalition he assembled were resoundingly defeated in free, fair, and transparent elections that affirmed the people’s trust in the APC’s leadership and Senator Uba Sani’s progressive governance.

“Rather than accept this democratic outcome with dignity, El-Rufai has chosen to respond with sabotage,” Shuaibu claimed.

The government alleged that on August 30, El-Rufai convened “an illegal and chaotic meeting” of his political associates which degenerated into violence, including gunshots that endangered innocent citizens.

“El-Rufai attempted to shift blame by falsely accusing the government of sponsoring thugs to disrupt the meeting.

“The question must be asked: why would a governor who has just won the hearts of the people through credible elections need to disrupt a gathering of losers?

“This narrative is not only insulting to the intelligence of Kaduna residents, but also exposes El-Rufai’s determination to return Kaduna to the orgy of violence and fear that defined his tenure,” the statement read.

The commissioner also condemned El-Rufai’s comments on a television programme, where he accused federal and state governments of “bribing bandits” to achieve peace.

“These are not mere words: they are calculated, malicious lies designed to undermine security efforts, incite public anger, and legitimise criminality,” Shuaibu said.

He noted that neither the Federal Government nor any agency under it had ever paid bandits.

“On the contrary, both the federal and Kaduna state governments have repeatedly urged Nigerians never to pay ransom and have committed to pursuing justice through coordinated military and community engagement strategies,” Shuaibu added.

Remarks on Southern Kaduna divisive

Similarly, CAN Chairman in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, has faulted comments made by former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on the population of Southern Kaduna.

El-Rufai, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, claimed that the people of Southern Kaduna account for less than 25 per cent of the state’s population, adding that he had no regrets over his actions and policies toward the region during his eight years in office.

Reacting in Kaduna, Reverend Hayab, who also served as Kaduna State CAN Chairman during El-Rufai’s administration, described the former governor’s remarks as “dangerous and divisive,” stressing that they reflected long-standing tensions between the former governor and communities in the area.

He recalled that during a previous national census exercise, the figures from Southern Kaduna were so significant.This, he said, underscored the numerical strength of the region’s population.

