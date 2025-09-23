Federal Polytechnic Orogun wins national engineering competition

…Rector awards scholarships and cash gifts

Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State, has secured first place in a national engineering quiz competition organised by the Nigerian Institute of Safety Engineers, a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

The contest, themed “Applying Engineering Solutions to Tanker Explosion and Fire Outbreak”, was held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the MOM Civic Centre, Warri.

Competing against the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), the Orogun Polytechnic team — represented by Mr. Siemur Ohwavweoriete of Electrical/Electronic Engineering and Mr. Oyibocha Goodluck of Mechanical Engineering — scored 47 out of 50 points to clinch first place, ahead of PTI and FUPRE, who came second and third respectively.

Their winning presentation proposed advanced fire-resistant tanker materials, real-time leakage detection, and emergency response technologies, earning praise from judges as both practical and groundbreaking.

Receiving the students on Monday, September 22, the Rector, Prof. Duke Okoro, commended their feat, describing them as trailblazers and proof of the institution’s strong academic foundation despite it being a relatively young institution.

He announced automatic scholarships covering their tuition for the National Diploma programme, a personal cash award of ₦50,000 each, and the ₦100,000 prize from the organisers.

Prof. Okoro emphasised that Federal Polytechnic Orogun rewards excellence and aims to raise a generation of innovators who can solve Nigeria’s toughest challenges.

Responding, Mr. Ohwavweoriete expressed gratitude to the Rector and management for their support, saying the victory reflected the institution’s motto: “Innovate and be great.”

The Nigerian Institute of Safety Engineers also praised the team’s solutions, which they noted could enhance tanker safety and reduce the frequency of fire-related disasters in Nigeria.