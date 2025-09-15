FCT resident doctors begin indefinite strike

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Resident doctors in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have commenced an indefinite strike effective Monday, September 15, 2025, citing the government’s failure to meet their long-standing demands.

The Association of Resident Doctors, FCTA (ARD-FCTA), announced the decision in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Dr. Agbor Affiong, following an Emergency General Meeting held on September 14.

“This action follows the failure of management to address any of our legitimate demands, even after a one-week warning strike,” the statement read.

The doctors vowed not to return to work until the government and hospital management demonstrate “genuine commitment to the welfare of doctors and the health of FCT residents.”

Last week, the association embarked on a seven-day warning strike to press for improved working conditions and payment of outstanding entitlements. Other grievances include acute manpower shortages and poor welfare packages, which they say are taking a toll on the health and morale of medical personnel.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief last Tuesday, ARD-FCTA Chairman, Dr. George Ebong, had warned that an indefinite strike was inevitable if “meaningful dialogue” was not initiated.

“We have 14 district and general hospitals in the FCT, yet there is a severe shortage of doctors and specialists. In many cases, one doctor is left to attend to more than 30 or 40 patients and may perform up to 10 caesarean sections,” Ebong said.

According to him, the territory requires at least 200 additional doctors, but the numbers currently fall far short. He added that the pressure has forced some doctors onto antidepressants and antihypertensive medications.

The resident doctors maintained that the strike would continue until concrete steps are taken to resolve their grievances.