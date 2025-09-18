FAW unveils smart electric vehicles At Lekki Avana Phase 2 launch

By Theodore Opara

It was a spectacular display of innovation and elegance as FAW Nigeria unveiled its latest range of luxury Electric Vehicles (EVs) at the grand launch of Lekki Avana Phase 2 on September 11, 2025.

The event attracted an impressive mix of dignitaries, including government functionaries, traditional rulers, real estate stakeholders, and celebrities led by football legend Kanu Nwankwo, who were all captivated by the powerful sight of the new EV fleet.

The Lagos State Governor, represented by the Director of Lands and Housing Development, ESV Collins Olushina Alabi commended the initiative, describing the unveiling and the launch as a big one for Lagosians and Nigerians at large.

Guests were particularly impressed with the FAW Mini EV, a compact yet stylish vehicle boasting a maximum power of 20kW, four seats with a three-door design, and a unique gaming controller-style interior.

Safety and comfort are at its core with features such as automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors, a high-strength cage body, tyre pressure monitoring, and ABS anti-locking brakes.

The Mini EV delivers a range of up to 220 kilometers on a single charge and achieves a top speed of 100km/h—making it ideal for urban commuters seeking efficiency without compromising safety.

Equally commanding attention was the MVP EV a more powerful option built for longer drives powered by a 53kW motor with 120kW max power and 85Nm torque, supported by a lithium iron phosphate battery that charges in just 60 minutes on fast charge or 8 hours on slow charge.

It combines performance and comfort with dual airbags, ABS, Brake Assist, TCS, ESP, rear camera with parking assist, single-side sliding door, leather seats, a 10″LCD screen, LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and electric AC.

The electric car manufacturer emphasized the company’s commitment to pioneering sustainable automotive solutions that not only meet global standards but also align with Nigeria’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions and embrace renewable energy.

According to the FAW Nigeria Sales Representative, Debanjan Paul, ”the unveiling of these luxury EVs marks a significant step in driving Nigeria’s green mobility revolution. With their blend of style, safety, and cutting-edge technology, FAW’s electric cars are designed to redefine the driving experience while contributing to a cleaner environment.”

The event venue was abuzz with excitement as attendees had a firsthand look at the vehicles, taking in their sophisticated features and performance promises.

The FAW EV launch represents more than just new cars on Nigerian roads—it is a statement of innovation, environmental responsibility, and a vision for the future of transportation in Nigeria.