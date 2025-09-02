Extremism a development challenge, not just terrorism — PAVE Network

By Evelyn Usman & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network has called on the media to play a more active role in preventing violent extremism by shaping narratives that discourage extremist tendencies across Nigeria.

At a roundtable dialogue and official flag-off ceremony in Abuja, the group unveiled the Media in Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (MAVE) platform, themed “Amplifying Voices for Peace: Media Partnership in PCVE and Resilience-Building.”

Chairman of the Development and Management Team of the PAVE Knowledge, Innovation, and Resource Hub (PAVE-KIRH), Mr. Jaye Gaskia, said violent extremism should not be equated with terrorism. He explained that while terrorism is primarily a security problem, violent extremism stems largely from poor governance, inequality, and youth unemployment.

“Addressing violent extremism is primarily a development challenge, even when terrorist methods are used,” Gaskia said, noting that extremist groups thrive on governance gaps and marginalisation.

He criticised the failure of some states to domesticate federal policies on countering violent extremism, stressing that such lapses undermine national efforts. Gaskia disclosed that the ongoing review of the national policy now allows state-level inputs to enhance effective implementation.

He also emphasised the need for stronger grassroots early warning and response systems, urging that local governments and communities be empowered as first responders.

Highlighting the importance of knowledge-sharing, Gaskia said PAVE established its Knowledge Hub as a one-stop resource for research, policy briefs, and best practices.

Beyond the media, he urged civil society to hold government accountable for its commitments, while calling on the private sector to dedicate part of their corporate social responsibility funds to peace, security, and youth empowerment.

PAVE stressed that violent extremism has become a national challenge requiring joint action by federal, state, and community actors. It called on stakeholders to co-create policies, scale up successful interventions, and place communities at the heart of peacebuilding efforts.