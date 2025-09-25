EU, UNICEF, ILO launch €13m social protection project in Abia

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Thirteen million euros European Union-funded Sustainable Social Protection System (EU-SUSI) project, has been launched in Abia State.

The three-year project is being implemented by UNICEF, and the International Labour Organisation, ILO, in four Nigerian states including Abia.

Speaking during the launch in Umuahia, the EU Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot said the project ” is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s social protection system, expanding coverage for the most vulnerable, and ensuring that no one is left behind”

According to him, investment in social protection complements EU’s shared goals in education, health, gender equality, and economic development.

The EU Ambassador commended UNICEF and ILO for their collaboration in the implementation of the project.

He also commended the Abia State Government for its commitment towards social protection.

In a goodwill message, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed, said the project “is a promise that families and children will not fall through the cracks”.

The message which was read by the Chief of Field Services, UNICEF Nigeria, Ms Judith Leveillee, said that social protection “is not just a safety net, but a springboard that allows people to live with dignity to grow, and to thrive”.

“It’s a promise that must reach all children including those in the most remote village; the mother whose struggling to make ends meet for her children; the elderly people; and the people with disability. It’s also a promise for young people whose future depends on us”, she said.

She commended Governor Otti for showing leadership; and for demonstrating commitment to the project.

The UNICEF Representative further said that “true commitment not to leave any child behind is essential for any state to achieve durable and sustainable development.”

Emphasizing the need for reliable data in effective social protection intervention in Nigeria, UNICEF promised to help strengthen Nigeria’s social protection initiatives.

“For us, it’s about being able to contribute to strengthen systems that can withhold and withstand shocks and crises. The reality is that only 14.8% of all Nigerians at the moment benefit from effective social protection. It’s very little.

“Behind this percentage, there are thousands of families, and children who are under strain. But this can change, and the SUSI project is there exactly for that.

“We want to build stronger policies. We want to have better data. We want to have smarter coordination, and better collaboration.

“UNICEF wants the best for Nigerian children – where every child is protected, every family is supported, and every community is empowered.

Promising continued technical support, and commending EU and ILO for the partnership, UNICEF solicited the support of all stakeholders for the success of the project.

Speaking at the event, Governor Alex Otti, commended EU, UNICEF and ILO for the project, which, he said would bring huge relief to a lot of families.

He noted that EU’s interventions in health, education, environment, energy, and large-scale support for vulnerable people “have greatly improved the social and economic experience of tens of thousands of individuals and families.”

The Governor said the initiative would greatly enhance the state’s capacity to build on the gains that had been made on the social protection front since he came on board.

“I am particularly glad that the programme is designed to function in ways that expand our reach by bringing more people into the social safety net.”

Pledging full support for the project, Otti said his administration had already set up well-structured platforms like the State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Abia State Commission for the Welfare of Disabled Persons, and Abia State Senior Citizen Centre, to drive our social protection programmes.

In a remark, the Country Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Dr Vanessa Lerato Phala-Moyo, said ILO would “partner UNICEF to implement and provide social safety nets to catch the most vulnerable in the society.”

Highlight of the well -attended event, was the formal inauguration of the Abia State Social Protection Council.