Eko flavours season 2 unveils top 50 contestants

Eko Flavours, Africa’s premier culinary showcase powered by Culinara Group in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, has unveiled the top 50 contestants for Season 2 of its cooking competition.

The announcement was made at the weekend during the Top 50 briefing and shopping experience held at the Lagos Fresh Food Hub, Idi Oro, Mushin.

The event combined contestant orientation with a lively shopping showcase featuring brand partners’ products, as well as a panel session with the Culinary Director of Eko Flavours, the Creative Director, representatives of the Lagos State Government, brand partners and a 2024 alumni representative.

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Abisola Olusanya, represented by the Director of the Lagos Fresh Food Hub, Mrs Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to becoming Africa’s culinary capital.

“Eko Flavours is more than a competition; it is a platform for empowerment, cultural storytelling and entrepreneurship.

“Through initiatives like this, we are equipping young talents to turn their passion for food into sustainable businesses that positively impact the economy,” she said.

Co-Chief Executive Officers of Culinara Group, Jennifer Odufuwa and Olufunke Adu, underscored the transformative role of the project.

Odufuwa said: “Eko Flavours Season 2 is not just about cooking it is about creating pathways for young talents to transform their passion into sustainable businesses.

“We are proud to see 50 incredible contestants stepping into this journey, and we are confident their stories will inspire Lagos and the world.”

On her part, Adu added: “From day one, our vision has been clear: to build a platform that celebrates Lagos’ rich culinary culture while equipping chefs with the tools to thrive in today’s economy.

“The Top 50 represent creativity, resilience and ambition. Their journey is proof that food is not just culture; it is opportunity.”

Culinary Director of Eko Flavours Season 2, Chef Adeyinka Arije, charged the contestants to rise to the occasion.

“This Top 50 represents the best of Lagos’ culinary creativity.

“We expect them not only to cook but to inspire, to create content and to elevate their personal brands as ambassadors of Lagos cuisine,” she said.

A 2024 alumni representative, Samuel Ejekukor, urged the new cohort to seize the opportunity.

“Eko Flavours changed my journey in ways I never imagined. I urge this year’s contestants to give it their all; it is more than cooking – it is a life-changing experience,” he said.

Public voting for Eko Flavours Season 2 will commence this week and run for 10 days, giving audiences across Lagos and beyond the opportunity to support their favourite contestants. The votes will determine the top 20 contestants who will advance to the live semi-final and grand finale cook-offs in October.

Eko Flavours, powered by Culinara Group in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, is Africa’s largest culinary stage, celebrating Lagos’ food culture, empowering emerging chefs and promoting African cuisine globally.

The initiative combines competition, mentorship, entrepreneurship and media amplification to transform culinary talent into industry leaders.