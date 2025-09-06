Eid-el-Maulud: Nigeria drifting to dictatorship, hunger, PDP Governors warn

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has warned that Nigeria was moving towards dictatorship, worsening hunger, and insecurity. The warning came in a statement signed by Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, Director General of the Forum, on behalf of its chairman, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State on the occassion of the Eid-el-Maulud celebratioin.

“Today, our country is at a crossroad as Nigerians get disconnected from the constituted services they deserve. As we inch daily to full-blown dictatorship with its attendant abuse of power and citizens live in abject penury in the face of plenty, leadership is once again called to urgently address insecurity, our compromised judicial system, failed economic policies resulting in intolerable hunger, poverty and unemployment,” the Forum said. The governors also pointed to the lessons of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

“His message of peace, tolerance, and service to humanity resonates deeply across all faiths and cultures. As we reflect on his legacy, may we be inspired to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote understanding, and work together toward a more harmonious society,” the statement added.

They said the day should remind leaders of the values needed to restore trust in the country.

“Let this day be a reminder of the values we should uphold and share — public service with accountability, kindness without expectation, humility, and the pursuit of truth to rebuild the faith of our citizens in our country,” the Forum said.

The statement also wished Muslims a peaceful Eid Maolud celebrations.

Be filled with joy, prayer, and meaningful connection with loved ones. Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Eid-el-Maulud,” it added.