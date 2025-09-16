Edo resolves AAU’s admission regularization trouble with JAMB

From left, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu and the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Isaq Oloyede at JAMB headquarters in Abuja

.1,000 students’ admissions regularized

By Adesina Wahab

Following the intervention of the Edo State government, relied has come the way of over 1,000 students of the Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, whose admissions have been on hold for years because they were admitted irregularly.

The relief came as the Edo State Ministry of Education interfaced with the management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and the matter was resolved, which will allow the students most of whom have even graduated but are unable to go for the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps Scheme to move on.

The students were stuck because they have not been able to print their admission letters.

Admission letter is required for graduates to be mobilized for the NYSC scheme.

Some of these cases dated as far back as the 2017 admission cycle, with affected students who graduated in 2020 but unable to proceed for the NYSC scheme due to unresolved admission irregularities.

The state government, through the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, and the Vice chancellor of AAU, Prof Olowo working in close collaboration with JAMB has now successfully addressed these challenges. All students whose JAMB profiles were previously blocked have had their accounts unlocked, with no fresh complaints being received in this category.

Similarly, cases involving undisclosed admissions are currently being resolved seamlessly, ensuring a smooth process for all concerned.

As it stands, there are no lingering complaints regarding JAMB-related admission issues that had hitherto defied solutions.

Speaking on the development, Dr Iyamu congratulated all the students abandoned over the years and reiterated the government’s commitment to give all Edo students wings to fly.

He also mentioned the approval of the construction of two 1,500-seater lecture theatres and a 600-bed hostel capacity by Governor Monday Okpebholo in the university.

“We are serious minded and His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo is resolute in changing the face of education for good in Edo State. The governor will not relent in the provision of necessary infrastructure, employment of teachers and implementing policies that are going to bring relief to all. The resolution of the admission issue in AAU, Ekpoma is because of the proactiveness of the state government and the determination to make our people smile.

“One can imagine what the affected students would have gone through. Studying for years and getting stuck after graduation. Now, they can move on with their lives and the administration is assuring all that we are here to make positive changes in every sphere. Just continue to support and cooperate with us,” he said.