Edo PDP rejects planned council by-elections, labels exercise illegal

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Edo chapter, has condemned the proposed by-elections into local government councils in the state, describing the exercise as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

This is contained in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Chris Nehikhare, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin.

Nehikhare said the announcement of dates for the by-elections by the state Independent Electoral Commission was in clear violation of a subsisting court order.

”The body or group of persons parading themselves as organisers of this exercise are unknown to law and lack the authority or powers to conduct elections of this nature,” he said.

He stressed that there was no vacancy in the councils, as duly elected councillors were already serving in the 192 wards of the state, with their tenure lawfully expiring in September 2026.

He accused the state government of breaching democratic norms and judicial pronouncements, saying that the planned exercise amounted to a ”civilian coup” against the people.

”We view this action as nothing short of a civilian coup against the people of Edo. It is an attempt to seize control of our councils by hook or by crook thereby undermining the will of the people and destabilising grassroots governance,” he said.

Nehikhare therefore called on the state government to reconsider its actions, respect the rule of law, and refrain from plunging the state into an avoidable political crisis.

He emphasised the importance of protecting democracy and upholding the people’s mandate.