Edo PDP queries Okpebholo’s $250m investment deal

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— Edo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, raised doubts over the recent $250 million investment partnership between the state government and Euro-Africa CCI.

The query, raised in a statement by the new State Publicity Secretary of the party, Daniel Osa-Ogbegie, said the proposed investment has become a source of embarrassment to Edo people because of unfolding information about EACCI, adding that the party would shine light on fiscal management practices that appeared to ignore transparency and responsibility.

Osa-Ogbegie said: “We affirm our respect for constituted authority and for the institutions of governance. However, our allegiance remains first and foremost to the people of Edo State. Where government policies uplift the people, we shall lend our support, but where governance falters into oppression, waste, or deception, we shall stand firmly with the people.

“In this regard, we serve notice to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and to the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo: the PDP will hold you accountable to Edo people. We will demand clarity on the governor’s claim of a $250 million investment from Glasgow that has become a source of embarrassment to Edo people at the moment

“We will question the abandonment of projects initiated under the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, and we will shine light on fiscal management practices that appear to ignore transparency and responsibility.

“From today, every false claim, every half-truth, every attempt to malign opposition voices will be met with facts, with records, and with a resolute defence of the Edo people. Let us put an end to gutter politics and embrace responsible, issues-based debate. Kindly advise your principal accordingly.

“The governor’s penchant for abusing opposition leaders is beneath the dignity of his office and will no longer be tolerated. If the government believes in its policies, let it defend them with substance, not with invectives.”