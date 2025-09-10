Edo killings: NSCDC deploys special squads to hunt down killers of 8 operatives

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has launched a manhunt for the gunmen who ambushed and killed eight of its operatives in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, ordered the immediate deployment of Special Tactical Squads, including the Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, and Special Protection Units, to comb forests in the area and rescue a kidnapped Chinese expatriate.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday, when NSCDC personnel were ambushed while protecting critical infrastructure at the BUA Cement Company in Okpella.

Eyewitnesses said the officers engaged the attackers in a fierce three-hour gun battle, managing to rescue four expatriates before eight of the operatives were fatally gunned down.

In a statement by the Corps’ National Public Relations Officer, Afolabi Babawale, the Commandant General praised the fallen operatives for their “resilience, diligence, and dedication,” noting that they paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

Audi directed that the special operation be led by commandant of the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, Dandaura Appollos, with a clear mandate to arrest the killers, rescue the abducted expatriate, and restore security in the area.

He appealed to members of the public to provide useful information that could assist in tracking down the perpetrators.

He further assured that security around the BUA Cement Company had been strengthened to protect both expatriate and indigenous workers, as well as the company’s critical assets.