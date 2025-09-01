‘Ebiebiso’: The big iroko has fallen

Solomon Arase

I’m still grappling with shock and grief as I pen down this tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on my life and the lives of countless others.



Yesterday, I received the devastating news of the passing of Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, CFR, former Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Police Service Commission. He was more than just a mentor or role model; he was a dear friend with whom I shared a strong bond.

Just 8-9 days ago, we had a robust discussion in Rabat, Morocco, about his upcoming 70th birthday celebration in June, his foundation, and the Solomon Arase Colloquium. We planned to finalize the details when we both returned to Nigeria. During our conversation, he was his usual boisterous self, full of life, wit, and humour, We took photographs together, laughing and joking, and I felt grateful for his friendship.

Who would have thought that would be the last time I’d see this giant of a man, both in stature and achievements? When I shared the photograph we took together with a common mentor and sent his response to Dr. Arase, he thanked me profusely for my kind words. Little did I know that our next meeting would be at his funeral.

When I arrived at the private ceremony, I didn’t immediately spot him. It was his dear wife who beckoned me and pointed to where he was seated quietly. We exchanged pleasantries, and I was struck by his calm demeanour. The reality just hit me – that was our last conversation.

Dr. Arase was an officer and a gentleman in every sense of the word. He was accommodating, approachable, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a sound mind in a sound body, highly intelligent, and passionate about supporting worthy causes. I have personal experience of his kindness.

It’s still hard for me to accept that I’m talking about the ‘super cop’ in the past tense. The Edo nation, nay Nigeria, has lost one of its finest sons. Dr. Arase lived life to the fullest, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. You lived life, and life knew you lived.

Kept in evergreen memory by, Chief Owen Chamberlain Obaseki JP Otaifoh of Uromi.