Dreaded Benue militia leader reportedly killed by rival gang

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A militia gang leader, popularly known as Joka Biam, was reportedly shot dead on Monday morning by suspected rival gang members near the abattoir close to NKST Central in Zaki-Biam town, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The killing is believed to be linked to the ongoing supremacy battles among militia groups operating in parts of the state.

Eyewitnesses said Biam was attacked at about 9 a.m. by armed men on a motorbike, who shot him at close range before fleeing.

“They trailed him and shot him, after which they escaped on their motorbike. The incident immediately caused panic in the busy market town, as traders, commuters, and residents fled for safety,” a source disclosed.

The sound of gunfire reportedly disrupted commercial activities in the area for several hours.

Although the attackers remain unidentified, residents suspect the murder may have stemmed from longstanding rivalries and violent clashes between criminal gangs in Ukum, Logo, and Katsina-Ala LGAs.

Some locals also alleged that Biam had recently attempted to abandon criminal activity before returning to his old lifestyle, which may have made him a target.

Community members expressed fear of possible reprisal attacks, with some residents already fleeing the town.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said investigations had commenced.

She noted that it was not yet clear whether Biam was killed by his own associates or by a rival gang. “The police are on the trail of those behind the killing,” the PPRO stated.